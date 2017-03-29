× IMA announces lineup for 2017 Summer Nights Film Series

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Museum of Art announced its “Summer Nights Film Series” schedule for 2017.

The series, which is sponsored by The National Bank of Indianapolis, runs on Fridays and most Saturday evenings from June 2 through August 25 at the IMA Amphitheater. Doors open at 7 p.m. and films begin at dusk. If the film needs to be moved indoors due to inclement weather, it will be shown at The Toby Tobias Theater, and it will start at 9 p.m.

You can bring blankets, chairs, food, and nonalcoholic beverages. There will also be refreshments from Sun King Brewery along with food from King David Dogs. Pets are not allowed.

Members can purchase individual tickets for $8 starting on April 14. Non-members can purchase individual tickets for $12 starting on May 1. Season passes are available for the Friday movies for $72 for members and $106 for non-members.

Below is the complete schedule: