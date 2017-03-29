× Indianapolis woman murdered on city’s near east side, police search for suspect

INDIANAPOLIS. Ind. – Police are investigating the murder of an Indianapolis woman on the city’s near east side.

Police received a call about a person down at a home in the 3700 block of East Pleasant Run Parkway North around 12 p.m. on Monday. Responding officers located an unresponsive 37-year-old woman suffering from an apparent undisclosed trauma. EMS personnel responded and pronounced her dead on-scene.

Homicide detectives responded and began canvassing the area for witnesses. Police are still searching for a suspect.

If you have any information about the murder, please call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).