× INDOT announces $6 million preservation project for U.S. 31 and State Road 135 in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind.—Signs are being set and utility lines located in advance of construction activities for a $6.1 million Indiana Department of Transportation pavement preservation project on U.S. Highway 31 and State Road 135 in Johnson County.

The sections of U.S. 31 and S.R. 135 that will be affected are:

U.S. 31 between County Line Road and Stop 18

S.R. 135 between Curry Road and County Line Road

S.R. 135 from Bargersville to Stones Crossing

Meanwhile, INDOT officials anticipate actual construction will begin immediately after Easter weekend. Asphalt and concrete repairs will be followed by surface milling and paving operations. The project includes signal work and the installation of 19 ADA-complaint curb ramps.

While much of the work on the north S.R. 135 segment will be done during the night hours some work areas south of S.R. 135 section will require both daytime and nighttime efforts. U.S. 31 will have some daytime patching, but all paving will be done at night. INDOT will restrict 2-lane closures on U.S. 31 to just overnight hours.