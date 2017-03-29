× Police: Noblesville girl was among those conned into sending nude photos to man posing as teen

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – A Noblesville girl was one of at least four teens who were reportedly conned into sending a Wisconsin man pornographic photos of themselves.

That man, 44-year-old Craig Miller, is now facing 18 felony counts, including causing mental harm to a child, sexual exploitation of a child, possession of child pornography, exposing his genitals to a child and identity theft causing harm.

Court documents say Miller used photos of a 19-year-old man in New Jersey to create fake Kik and Instagram profiles to talk to the young women. Documents show Miller used the name “Andy Harrington” on the social media apps starting in 2015.

Miller “would exert control and psychological pressure on these fragile girls to get them to comply with his requests” for pornographic photos and videos, according to court documents.

Police caught wind of Miller after one of his victims, a Noblesville teen, reportedly tried to kill herself. Her parents then contacted police, who began investigating and served a search warrant at Miller’s apartment in February.

During the investigation, officers reportedly found hundreds of images of child pornography, many of them selfies taken by the girls Miller was communicating with.

Police say they found evidence of Miller communicating with other people in terms that suggest he well knew the age of the girls he was manipulating.

Miller is being held in a Wisconsin jail on $50,000 bail.