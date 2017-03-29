× Seasonal temperatures hold, while stormy conditions are on the horizon!

Expect a misty, cloudy start this morning, while temperatures hover in the upper 40’s. Roads are damp and visibility is fine, so no major weather issues out-the-door! Drier air will begin to work in this morning and on through the afternoon. Eventually, this will provide some breaks in the clouds and seasonal level temperatures for the state. Here is your day planner:

Clouds and rain chances will increase tonight and through the day tomorrow. Storm chances look decent for the state, but the severity of these storms remains fairly low. For now, the greatest threat remains down south from Kentucky to Mississippi where the greater dynamics will reside! Bottom line, be weather aware tomorrow when venturing out and be sure to check in with us at times on FOX59!