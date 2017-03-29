× Teen found guilty of murdering Warren Central grad

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man was convicted of murder Wednesday in connection the shooting death of a Warren Central grad.

A jury returned a guilty verdict against Michael Grady for the June 2015 murder of David Phelps Jr, according to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

Authorities say Grady forced his way inside Phelps’ home in the 3100 block of Cluster Pine Drive and demanded to know who was inside. After confronting Grady, Phelps sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

During an investigation, officers located a wallet containing Grady’s state-issued identification in the front yard of Phelps’ residence.

Phelps’ mother, cousin and brother were also in the home at the time of the murder.

Family members said Phelps graduated from Warren Central High School in 2014 and had dreams of becoming a chef someday.

Grady is scheduled to be sentenced at 10 a.m. on April 28.