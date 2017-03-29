Thief crawls through ceiling, steals appliances from apartment unit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – A thief goes to great lengths to steal thousands of dollars in appliances from an apartment unit.

Bloomington Police responded to a call at an apartment complex off of McCracken Way.

“The maintenance had gone to an apartment in which they had recently evicted a tenant and attempted to unlock the apartment and they couldn’t get in, so they had to drill the lock,” explains Captain Steve Kellams, Bloomington Police Department.

The maintenance worker discovered the stove, washer, dryer, dishwasher and water heater were all gone. Detectives believe the thief made entry through an unlocked, empty unit, crawled through the attic space, and then dropped down into a connecting unit. The burglar stole $2,500 in appliances.

“We’ve seen them steal copper out of houses, pipes and appliances it’s not unusual or uncommon unfortunately,” explains Kellams.

Investigators aren’t sure if the items were stolen in one trip or stole it in several loads. It’s believed the thief did some handy work at the unit before leaving.

“It appears as though whoever broke into the apartment did change the lock, which would allow him to make access at any time through that month period,” explains Kellams.

Investigators tell FOX 59 the tenant in the burglarized unit had recently been evicted. The appliances belonged to the apartment complex. Some of the items may have been for sale online, which is just another clue that could help track down the thief.

“Our cyber crime investigator can get on and find exactly where some of that communication came from and where it went to, that will help give us evidence towards who was involved in this,” explains Kellams.

Investigators are looking into the possibility that an evicted tenant may have been involved with this crime.