Wednesday marks first-ever National Vietnam War Veterans Day thanks to bill by Indiana Sen. Donnelly

WASHINGTON – Wednesday marks a monumental day in U.S. history. Exactly 44 years ago on March 29, 1973, the last remaining American troops withdrew from Vietnam, and President Nixon declared “the day we have all worked and prayed for has finally come.”

Many veterans were treated poorly upon returning home because the war was unpopular, and they blamed the tragic situation in Vietnam on the troops.

But 44 years later, those veterans are finally receiving official recognition thanks to efforts from Indiana Sen. Joe Donnelly.

Donnelly co-authored the Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act (S. 305) with U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey from Pennsylvania.

The Senate approved the bipartisan bill on February 8, and it was approved by the House on March 21. President Trump signed the bill into effect last night.

Tonight I'm proud to sign S. 305, which encourages the display of the U.S. flag on National Vietnam War Veterans Day tomorrow, March 29th. pic.twitter.com/IetZyMD4F9 — President Trump (@POTUS) March 29, 2017

The bill designates March 29 as National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and it encourages Americans to display the U.S. flag.

Donnelly released the following statement about the bill:

“At the end of the war, many of our Vietnam veterans didn’t receive the welcome home or the recognition they deserved. This bipartisan bill would help our country honor this generation of veterans who taught us about love of country and service and who deserve to be honored for their selflessness and sacrifice. I’m glad to work with Senator Toomey to promote Vietnam Veterans Day.”