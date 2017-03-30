× Bloomington man charged with animal cruelty after allegedly kicking woman’s Chihuahua

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – A Bloomington man is facing an animal cruelty charge after he reportedly kicked a Chihuahua.

Police arrested 33-year-old Thomas C. Herbin on the misdemeanor charge Sunday.

The owner of the dog said she took it to St. Francis Pet Hospital in Martinsville, where it underwent treatment for a dislocated hip, which ended up costing $1,768, according to a Bloomington police report.

The owner also told officers the Chihuahua is her son’s service animal and he’s suffering emotionally without the animal in his home.

Herbin’s bond was set at $1,500.