Hartman to return to IU as 5th-year senior, Blackmon's fate up in the air

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Collin Hartman will return for the Indiana Hoosiers next season, while top scorer James Blackmon Jr.’s fate isn’t quite as clear.

The former Cathedral standout missed last season with a knee injury. He’d been debating whether to apply for a medical redshirt to play as a fifth-year senior or bring an end to his playing days.

The 6’7″ forward will bring a veteran presence to a program in the midst of change. IU fired coach Tom Crean after a disappointing season that saw Indiana ranked in the top five only to miss the NCAA Tournament. The university hired former Dayton coach Archie Miller, introduced this week during a news conference, to replace Crean.

While Hartman will return, Blackmon’s future with IU is in limbo. A source tells our media partners with the IndyStar that Blackmon has decided to enter the 2017 NBA Draft. However, he won’t hire an agent, leaving the door open for a possible return to Bloomington.

Blackmon also entered the 2016 NBA Draft before withdrawing and coming back.

There’s no word yet on whether sophomore center Thomas Bryant, projected as a first-round pick last year, will return or turn pro. Sophomore forward OG Anunoby was also projected as an NBA prospect last season but missed most of this past season with a knee injury that required surgery.