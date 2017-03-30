× One on one with Archie Miller

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Five days after 38-year-old Archie Miller was named head coach of Indiana, the new Hoosiers’ bench boss sat down with Indy Sports Central’s Chris Hagan on the floor of the Assembly Hall, Miller’s new home away from home.

He knows he will have a lot of pressure in Bloomington, but welcomes it. What will get everyone behind him? Recruiting the right players and playing the game the right way.

“I want a tough-minded group, a team that plays together and more importantly a team that plays the right way and gets better and is on a constant quest to get better,” said Miller. “At the end of the day, when you have a culture of winning and teams that go through personnel changes year-to-year, the one thing that has to be in place to be successful, is the mentality that winning is everything.”

Miller got some good news from his new team. Senior Collin Hartman, who will graduate this spring will return for a fifth year

“A guy like Collin and all he’s been through wants to finish strong. He wants an opportunity to finish his career on a positive note. He didn’t get that chance last year. Just from talking to him one-on-one and getting a chance to see who he is, he’s a leader and you can’t have enough of those guys around. We’re going to rely on him to be the voice, be an extension of the coaching staff. He’ll be a bridge to get us off to a great start.”

If you’ve seen Miller coach, you would recognize his intensity. His court side demeanor is serious, rarely do you see him smile, but is he that way all the time?

“Maybe I am that serious,” said Miller with a laugh. “Maybe I am. I love to spend time with the players. If I‘m not doing something with the program, I’m with the family. I have a young daughter who’s been growing up here through a lot of job changes and things and you try to spend as much time as you can with them, so you don’t get lost, but I’m pretty simple. There’s not a whole lot of bells and whistles to me. If I’m not in the office, I’m usually at home with my family, but everything kind of filters back to what I love to do and that’s be with my players.”

Miller hopes to have a coaching staff in place to get things going as soon as possible.