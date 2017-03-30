Slay the prom for less than $200 and enter to win an entire prom package

Parents, you do not have to spend hundreds and hundreds of dollars on your teen for them to look fabulous for Prom. They can slay for $200 or less. Fashion expert Ashley Stylz shows us how, and she is hosting a contest for some very lucky local students.
Tips for the ladies
- Crop Top & Skirt Trend
- Purchase items separately to save money & to personalize
- Ashley purchased a crop top that was already embellished
- You can add your own embellishments
- Created our own A-line skirt which only cost Ashley $50 to make
- No sewing was needed
- Video will be on Ashley's website
- Alternative you can just shop around for A-line skirts
- Both items can be worn again separately
- Crop Top with jeans & the skirt with a solid color cute shirt
- Always shop your closet first
Tips for the young men
- Rented Tuxedo from Louie’s Tux Shop
- Rent Early
- Renting Makes it Easy to stay in trend & only visit one store
- Fitted style, two tone suit for a more modern look
- We saved $10 & added converse
- Adding your own shoes gives a personalized look
Prom Slay Giveaway
Go to iluv30.com by April 10th to enter. Just click on "Giveaway." The contest is open to both young ladies & young men. The ladies will be styled by Ashley. Louie’s Tux Shop will provide the wardrobe for the young men. To enter, the student must write a 300-word essay which answers the questions, "what do you feel your purpose is in life? What do you want your legacy to represent?"
Winners will receive
- Photography
- Hair Styled
- Makeup
- Complete Wardrobe