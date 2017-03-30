Important message for Lafayette-area viewers about FOX59

Slay the prom for less than $200 and enter to win an entire prom package

Posted 8:49 AM, March 30, 2017, by , Updated at 09:07AM, March 30, 2017

Parents, you do not have to spend hundreds and hundreds of dollars on your teen for them to look fabulous for Prom.  They can slay for $200 or less.  Fashion expert Ashley Stylz shows us how, and she is hosting a contest for some very lucky local students.

Tips for the ladies

  • Crop Top & Skirt Trend
  • Purchase items separately to save money & to personalize
  • Ashley purchased a crop top that was already embellished
  • You can add your own embellishments
  • Created our own A-line skirt which only cost Ashley $50 to make
  • No sewing was needed
  • Video will be on Ashley's website
  • Alternative you can just shop around for A-line skirts
  • Both items can be worn again separately
  • Crop Top with jeans & the skirt with a solid color cute shirt
  • Always shop your closet first

Tips for the young men

  • Rented Tuxedo from Louie’s Tux Shop
  • Rent Early
  • Renting Makes it Easy to stay in trend & only visit one store
  • Fitted style, two tone suit for a more modern look
  • We saved $10 & added converse
  • Adding your own shoes gives a personalized look

Prom Slay Giveaway

Go to iluv30.com by April 10th to enter.  Just click on "Giveaway."  The contest is open to both young ladies & young men. The ladies will be styled by Ashley.  Louie’s Tux Shop will provide the wardrobe for the young men.  To enter, the student must write a 300-word essay which answers the questions, "what do you feel your purpose is in life? What do you want your legacy to represent?"

Winners will receive

  • Photography
  • Hair Styled
  • Makeup
  • Complete Wardrobe