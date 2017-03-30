Slay the prom for less than $200 and enter to win an entire prom package

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Parents, you do not have to spend hundreds and hundreds of dollars on your teen for them to look fabulous for Prom. They can slay for $200 or less. Fashion expert Ashley Stylz shows us how, and she is hosting a contest for some very lucky local students.

Tips for the ladies

Crop Top & Skirt Trend

Purchase items separately to save money & to personalize

Ashley purchased a crop top that was already embellished

You can add your own embellishments

Created our own A-line skirt which only cost Ashley $50 to make

No sewing was needed

Video will be on Ashley's website

Alternative you can just shop around for A-line skirts

Both items can be worn again separately

Crop Top with jeans & the skirt with a solid color cute shirt

Always shop your closet first

Tips for the young men

Rented Tuxedo from Louie’s Tux Shop

Rent Early

Renting Makes it Easy to stay in trend & only visit one store

Fitted style, two tone suit for a more modern look

We saved $10 & added converse

Adding your own shoes gives a personalized look

Prom Slay Giveaway

Go to iluv30.com by April 10th to enter. Just click on "Giveaway." The contest is open to both young ladies & young men. The ladies will be styled by Ashley. Louie’s Tux Shop will provide the wardrobe for the young men. To enter, the student must write a 300-word essay which answers the questions, "what do you feel your purpose is in life? What do you want your legacy to represent?"

Winners will receive