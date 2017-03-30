× Storm threat on the rise Thursday afternoon; Severe watch box may be issued

An approaching spring storm system will bring thunderstorms into central Indiana later this afternoon and this evening. Ahead of the storms, warmer and ore unstable air is surging into the state. By 2 PM temperatures ranged from 48-degrees in Peru to 67-degrees in Indianapolis while it was 73-degrees in Bloomington.

The scattered thunderstorms in the early afternoon will move north while new storms will develop and spread northeast before sunset. Multiple round of t-storms will be possible with a potential for damaging winds, large hail and a few tornadoes.

Based off our latest hi-res forecast the activity could reach its peak around 7 pm in central Indiana. Stay alert! Be sure to have multiple ways to receive watches and warnings and join us for coverage starting at 4 pm on Fox 59.