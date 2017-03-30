Storm threat and temperatures rising for Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Spotty storms have already worked through Indiana and more are on the way! The passage of a warm front (this morning) and eventually a cold front (this evening) will keep things active through the daylight hours, across the Ohio Valley.

The greatest threat of severe weather remains for the afternoon hours between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. It also appears the most organized severe weather will remain mainly south of Indianapolis. We will continue to monitor as needed and be sure to be weather aware. If you haven't already, download our free "Weather Authority" app for Android and iOS systems! Nice to have on days like this...

Additional rains/showers tomorrow (Friday) and a pullback in our temperatures will make for a gray, damp, and cooler end to the workweek! Some sunshine will be back for the weekend, while temperatures slowly work back above average to open the month of April!