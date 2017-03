× LIVE BLOG: Tornado Warning issued in Boone, Montgomery and Putnam counties until 3:30 p.m.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A Tornado Warning has been issued in Boone, Montgomery and Putnam counties until 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

A Tornado Watch has been issued for central Indiana until 10 p.m.

Follow the LIVE BLOG below for the latest updates on the severe weather moving through the area.