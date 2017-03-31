Important message for Lafayette-area viewers about FOX59

93.9 The Beat’s Justin Luvv tells us about “The Beat Summer Jam”

Posted 10:29 AM, March 31, 2017, by

Legendary hip hop trio Salt-N-Pepa will headline a big concert this July.  "Summer Jam" is brought to you by our partners at 93.9 The Beat. The Beat's Justin Luvv tells us more about the acts taking the stage at the concert.