Busy travel day for Hoosiers on spring break

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - It's a busy travel time for Hoosiers who are leaving for spring break.

Officials at the Indianapolis International Airport say that Friday, March 31st is expected to be the busiest day at the airport during the spring break travel period, especially because it includes more families with high school aged kids. Crowds are expected to continue through April 6th. Officials say this travel period is usually the 2nd or 3rd busiest week of the year overall.

The number one tip from airport officials: Get there extra early. You can expect longer lines when checking your luggage and going through security.

A few other reminders: