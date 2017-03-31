× Dirty Dining: Woman says she found worm in plate of mashed potatoes at popular buffet

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A woman said she was disturbed after discovering a worm inside a meal at a popular buffet restaurant Thursday night.

April Tarry said she went to Ponderosa, located at 5005 S. Emerson Ave., with a large church group to celebrate a member’s 92nd birthday. Many of the people in the party served themselves mashed potatoes from the buffet. Later, Tarry said her pregnant sister found a worm on her plate as she ate the mashed potatoes.

“She happened to see something in her food and she didn’t quite understand what it was,” Tarry said. “It was a worm.”

Tarry took pictures of the discovery and even live streamed their experience on Facebook.

“When you see that, you don’t want to consume the rest of what you’re eating,” Tarry said.

Tarry said she requested refunds from the manager, but he only offered a discount for their drinks.

The Dirty Dining team visited the restaurant Friday to speak to the managers directly.

Three managers on duty during the lunch hour said they apologized to the party and offered them a discounted price for their meal. They also told us the worm must have come from someone walking around the buffet, the produce or the patrons. Staff said the food in question was made from instant mashed potatoes that come sealed from the food distributor.

FOX 59 asked if people should be concerned that a worm was found in the potatoes.

“That’s the only time I’ve heard of that,” one manager said.

Tarry filed a complaint with the Marion County Health Department following her visit to the restaurant.

A search through public health inspection records reveals four previous complaints from customers filed with the department since 2015. The complaints included things like a patron becoming ill after eating at Ponderosa and a family seeing roaches near the dessert on the buffet line.

The last restaurant inspection was in November 2016. Several critical violations were found for things like employees not washing their hands, cross contamination and food held at improper temperatures. Three rechecks were required before all violations were addressed.

The Marion County Health Department sent an inspector out Friday following Tarry’s complaint. The full inspection report will not become public for ten days. However, a health department spokesman tells FOX 59 no bugs were found during the inspection.

Late Friday afternoon, our calls to the Ponderosa corporate office were returned. A spokesperson said there is no way to prove how the worm ended up on the patron’s plate. The spokesperson also said the issue could not be due to preparation practices. She added the management at the restaurant was gracious by offering to cover the drinks for the group.

“The quality of our food and the overall guest experience is a top priority for not only this restaurant but all Ponderosa Steakhouses,” the spokesperson said via email. “Our managers went above and beyond to ensure that this group of guests enjoyed a positive experience last night.”