× Donald Trump Jr. will attend annual Indiana GOP Spring Dinner in May

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– The Indiana Republican Party announced Friday Donald Trump Jr. will be in attendance for their annual Spring Dinner event.

The dinner is set for May 8, but no other details were immediately released. An ad for the event says “more info to come!”

Last year, then-presidential candidate Ted Cruz attended the event in the midst of the May primary race.

We’ll update this story with more information as it becomes available.