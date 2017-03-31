Important message for Lafayette-area viewers about FOX59

Donald Trump Jr. will attend annual Indiana GOP Spring Dinner in May

Donald Trump Jr. delivers a speech on the second day of the Republican National Convention on July 19, 2016 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– The Indiana Republican Party announced Friday Donald Trump Jr. will be in attendance for their annual Spring Dinner event.

The dinner is set for May 8, but no other details were immediately released. An ad for the event says “more info to come!”

Last year, then-presidential candidate Ted Cruz attended the event in the midst of the May primary race.

