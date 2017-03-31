× Four men arrested in connection with armed robberies at cell phone stores in Indianapolis and Ohio

HENRY COUNTY, Ind.– The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) says four men were arrested in Indianapolis in connection with armed robberies at four cell phone stores.

Kashawn Morrow, Christopher Davis, David McGhee and Darrin Bell are facing charges after their arrest during a traffic stop on I-70, east of Indianapolis.

Members of the FBI’s Violent Crimes Task Force were on the suspects’ trail after they allegedly robbed a Verizon Wireless store at 1833 West Main Street in Troy, Ohio at gunpoint.

In addition to that robbery, investigators say Davis and Morrow committed three separate armed robberies of Sprint cell phone stores in Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis crimes happened at these stores:

Feb. 19, 2017: 404 East Thompson Road (Sprint cellular store)

Feb. 27, 2017: 3638 South East Street (Radio Shack/Sprint store)

March 4, 2017: 4060 Pendleton Way (Sprint store)

All four suspects are also facing charges for transporting firearms across state lines with intent to commit a felony.

In each incident, the suspects brandished a gun as the stores were robbed of multiple cell phones. The suspect actually inside the store would typically lock the door and force employees into a back room. Security video and witness reports helped investigators connect the robberies.

On March 12, The FBI began conducting around-the-clock surveillance on a white Chevrolet Impala connected to the crimes. On March 30, the car was traveling eastbound on I-70 and officers began to follow it.

The car exited I-70 in Richmond and stayed in the parking lot adjacent to the Sprint store at 3721 East Main Street. Investigators saw the people inside the car were talking to people inside a red Dodge Challenger. After a few minutes, the cars got on I-70 together.

Court documents show the cars went to the Verizion Wireless store in Ohio and it appeared that the people inside were casing the store for a robbery. The cars eventually were repositioned. Three suspects walked towards the store with a duffle bag while one stayed behind in the car.

The robbery was committed, and items were loaded into the trunk of the Challenger before they took off. Police maintained their surveillance.

When the car passed state lines into Indiana, IMPD officers, FBI agents and Indiana State Police troopers were waiting for them.

The men were taken into custody. In the trunk of the car, police found two duffle bags with 74 brand new cell phones inside, still sealed in their packaging.

Davis admitted to robbing the Verizon store in Ohio, as well as the other robberies. McGhee and Morrow also confessed to participating in the Ohio robbery. Murrow confessed to being a look-out in the first two robberies. Bell was not interviewed.

All four suspects had their first court appearance on these charges Friday. Due to the case being in federal court, mugshots were not released.