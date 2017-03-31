× Lance Stephenson ready for new opportunity with Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– “Born Ready” is back. Lance Stephenson met the media late Friday afternoon a day after signing a three-year contract to wear the Pacers’ blue and gold again– something he ever thought would happen.

“I was shocked,” said Stephenson. “I never answer my phone, and the Pacers were calling. I couldn’t believe I was coming home. was doing ten-day contracts, and I was working out in New York hoping something might happen. I kept going, I kept pushing, no matter what I was going through, and this opportunity here is a blessing from God.”

Stephenson will wear number 6, but hopes to but his old jersey number one from Pacer Kevin Seraphin.

”I’ve watched the Pacers this year, and I think they need a spark, some energy, and that’s what I bring. I’m a little bit smarter now, so I can bring that type of leadership here, especially on the defensive end. I know I can help these guys on the defensive end. I still have that tough edge, that aggressive edge where I don’t bow down to no one,” he said.

Stephenson said it will take him a few games to get back into full game shape, but he expects to make his debut Sunday night in Cleveland against LeBron James and the Cavs, something that will bring back memories of his playoff antics from 2014 when he playfully blew into James ear, hoping to get under his skin.

“Aw don’t bring that up again, I don’t want to relive that anymore,” he said.

Pacer fans just hope he gets the chance to make a difference in the playoff push. The Pacers are one game ahead of the Chicago Bulls for the eighth and final playoff position in the Eastern Conference with just seven games left in the regular season.