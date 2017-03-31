× Man dies in hospital from injuries suffered in Wednesday night shooting

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Metropolitan police say a man died after being shot earlier this week.

Around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers were dispatched to the 4600 block of East Pleasant Run Parkway in response to reports of a shooting. Police located a 21-year-old man who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to Eskenazi Hospital, but he died from his injuries Thursday, police said.

Homicide detectives are investigating the case.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-TIPS (8477).