March ends wet; April rain and snow showers are possible as wet pattern resumes

MARCH 2017 Soggy March is ending damp and cooler. Good Friday afternoon!

March will enter the books with 4.72" of rainfall and a surplus of 1.63" - the wettest for a March in 9 years. The month ended with a warm streak of eight consecutive days above normal. March closes with a temperature surplus of 60-degrees which is 2-degrees per day above normal.

COLD CLOSE TO THE MONTH The clouds linger as the spring storm spins over Ohio late Friday afternoon. We are importing much cooler air in the wake of the storm.

Temperatures have taken an dive - falling into the middle 40s by 4 pm but add the brisk northwest wind and we are talking a wind chill! It 'fells-like' it in nearly 40-degrees colder than Thursday.

April's open we will start in the mid to upper 30s Saturday morning along with clouds and fog.

Skies will slowly brighten for the weekend and milder afternoons will resume. Be patient, 50s are forecast Saturday and we are expected to reach the low/mid 60s on Sunday.

MORE RAIN

April showers are due to arrive starting Monday. Two more storm systems are forecast next week in what should return to an unsettled work week. APRIL BEGINS SATURDAY Sunshine may be stingy to start the weekend but April begins Saturday. We gain 1 hour & 12 minutes of daylight in April and it is the second fastest warming month. Temperatures warm from an average high of 58-degrees on the first to 68-degrees on the 30th.

COLD RETURNS - APRIL SNOW SHOWERS?