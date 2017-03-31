× Mayor Hogsett unveils justice center finance plan without tax hike

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Mayor Joe Hogsett has proposed a plan to finance and literally build and rebuild Marion County’s criminal justice system for approximately $570 million without a tax increase.

The campus would be sited at the former Citizens Energy Coke Plant on E. Prospect St.

According to the mayor’s financing plan,

The Community Justice Campus should consist of three separate projects; assessment and intervention center/consolidated county jail, court facility and a professional office building.

The first two projects, the assessment and intervention center/consolidated county jail and the court facility, should utilize a design-build delivery model. It represents a fiscally responsible approach through competition, a guaranteed maximum price, lower, managed risk to taxpayers, and no new tax increase.

The third project, the professional office building, should utilize a private development model, which represents not only a fiscally responsible approach, but one that promotes community and economic development on the near southeast side.

Below is a breakdown of the proposed costs of the three projects plus an additional expenditure to renovate expected vacated courtroom space at the City County Building.

Assessment and intervention center – $9,500,000

Consolidated jail – $365,000,000

Courthouse – $195,000,000

Proposed as part of the entire criminal justice center project, but not included in this financing model, is an anticipated $74 million renovation of current courtroom space in the City County Building.

This will reconfigure offices for relocated city and county offices currently housed in private leased locations throughout the city as well as the coroners office, crime lab and forensic services and IMPD property room.

Hogsett expects to save $35 million a year on expiring leases for those county offices currently located in privately owned buildings while the prosecutors and public defenders offices would trade current leased space for new privately owned sites on the campus.

While traditional municipal bond financing and full county ownership of the courthouse, jail and assessment and intervention center is envisioned, the Mayor’s Criminal Justice Reform Task Force reserved the option to work with entities to raise the project financing from private sources.

Judges representing the four branches of Marion County’s court system have a May 1 deadline to determine which courts they intend to relocate to the new courthouse. The City County Council debate and approval of the project is expected next year.

At approximately $650 million, the criminal justice center complex would be the most expensive public project since the construction of Lucas Oil Stadium.

By contrast, former Mayor Greg Ballard proposed a privately financed, constructed and managed criminal justice center of similar mission but more modest scope for approximately $408 million in 2015.

That proposal failed to gain widespread council approval due to the uncertainty of the financing model and the entirety of the project, as well as the expected $1.7 billion cost of the 30-year lease agreement.