INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A pedestrian has been killed in a hit-and-run on the northeast side of Indianapolis, according to police.

Around 10:50 p.m. Friday night, an adult male was struck by a vehicle. IMPD then arrived onscene at the intersection of 38th St. and Arlington.

Witnesses told police a beige vehicle, likely a Chevy Cruise, struck the male victim and continued driving west on 38th street.

