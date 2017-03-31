Rain showers to start Friday with cooler afternoon temperatures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Friday! The severe weather has come to an end but showers are lingering as the low moves through the state.

The rain becomes more spotty around lunchtime with a lot of the state beginning to dry out.

By the evening most of the rain will have pushed east leaving cloudy skies and cool temperatures.

Temperatures are starting off in the 50s this morning but they will steadily drop off in the afternoon as winds shift northerly behind the low pressure system.

The cooler air continues to filter in overnight as temperatures drop into the 30s. The weekend is looking dry with partly sunny skies and warming temperatures Sunday afternoon. A few more systems push through Indiana bringing more rain and thunderstorm chances.