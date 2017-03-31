REVIEW: Land of Mine

Land of Mine is a Danish-German wartime drama inspired by true events just following World War II. The film was nominated for the Best Foreign Language Film Academy Award at this year’s Oscars ceremony. Directed by Martin Zandvliet, the film stars Roland Møller, Louis Hofmann, Joel Basman and Oskar Bökelmann. Land of Mine is rated R for violence, some grisly images, and language.

A group of young German prisoners of war have been assigned the task of removing over two million land mines that Germany placed in the sand along the Danish coast. Under the leadership of Danish sergeant, Carl Leopold Rasmussen, the boys are treated very poorly and are forced to lay their lives on the line day after day. Not only the stresses of being a prisoner and diffusing land mines, but the POW’s are given very little to eat which also takes a toll. With the promise from the sergeant that the boys will get to go home after their job is complete, they continue to march on. As time passes, the food situation worsens and the sergeant feels compassion for the young men. Putting his own interest aside, he decides to help them out and try to make this nightmare of a situation just a little better.

The horrors of war are always difficult to watch, especially so when it involves young adolescents. Land of Mine does a beautiful job of telling the story of these young men and what they went through, even when there is nothing beautiful about the story itself. The film is gorgeous to look at and really captures the era with the use of color and costume design. The performances by the actors, even though spoken in a foreign language, were superb from top to bottom. The only thing keeping this film from my highest grade is the repetitiveness of the searching scenes that dragged on a bit, but don’t let that deter you from seeing it. I know a lot of people go to the movies just to be entertained or even get away for a couple hours to relax. Land of Mine probably isn’t the movie for these folks as there isn’t much entertainment value, but its rather a compelling story and a touching piece of cinema. This is a must see for the cinefiles and the art-house crowd out there.

Land of Mine opens in select theaters on Friday, March 31.

Grade: A