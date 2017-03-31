REVIEW: The Boss Baby

Review by Dustin Heller

The Boss Baby is the new computer-animated film from DreamWorks Animation and director Tom McGrath. McGrath has plenty of experience with animated films as he served as the director for all three of the Madagascar films along with various roles in a number of others. The movie is loosely based on the 2010 picture book of the same name written and illustrated by Marla Frazee. The Boss Baby boasts an A-list of voice work including Alec Baldwin, Miles Christopher Bakshi, Steve Buscemi, Jimmy Kimmel, Lisa Kudrow and Tobey Maguire. The movie is rated PG for some mild rude humor.

Tim’s life is perfect. He gets all the love and attention from both of his parents and their world seems to revolve around him, until the day they bring home his baby brother. This is no ordinary baby brother, though–this is the Boss Baby who can walk and talk and even wears a suit. He’s been sent from Baby Corp. in order to stop his parents from launching a new puppy that would eliminate the need for babies altogether.

Although Tim doesn’t like his new brother, he knows the only way to get rid of him for good is to help him on his mission. Their assignment takes them on quite an adventure that ultimately leads them to Las Vegas where the new puppy is being unveiled. Tim and Boss Baby are in a race against time, and if they fail their mission, they are going to be stuck with each other for the rest of their lives.

The Boss Baby is probably the most fun I’ve had at the movies all year and I’d probably go as far to say it’s the best animated movie I’ve seen in a couple of years. The storyline is very creative and genuinely laugh-out-loud funny. The voice work of Alec Baldwin and Miles Christopher Bakshi is really great and they play off of one another extremely well.

The animation (CGI) is extremely bright and colorful, which in itself adds to the overall enjoyment of the movie. The big question I always get when it comes to kids’ movies is whether or not the parents are going to have to suffer through it or if they will actually enjoy it. I can say with confidence that the parents are going to love The Boss Baby just as much as the kiddos.

I wasn’t sure what to expect going into The Boss Baby , but I can tell you for sure that I didn’t think it looked all that good and my expectations were really low. Was I ever wrong! Even if the trailer doesn’t appeal to you, I’d encourage all parents to take their kids to see this as I’m pretty sure the entire family will have a great time.

Grade: A