Suspect in custody after shooting at east side hotel

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police are investigating a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis.

Officers were called to the Budget 8 Inn, located at 6850 East 21st Street, around 11:30 a.m.

The victim was shot in the head, police said. No condition for the victim was provided.

A suspect has been taken into custody in connection with the shooting.