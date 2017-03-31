× Two people are murdered just blocks apart on same Indy street this week

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s been a deadly week for one near east side Indianapolis neighborhood.

Police are investigating two murders this week that took place just a few blocks away from each other on the same street.

A handful of flowers and crosses sit outside the home where Stefanie Coulson was murdered this week.

Friends admit Coulson struggled with drug problems, but her personal demons aside, she is sorely missed.

“She was truly loved by a lot of people,” said friend Christina Abrams. “It’s horrific. I can’t believe they did that to her and it’s heartbreaking.”

Christina has known Coulson for years. Police won’t say what led up to the murder, but did arrest a suspect, 35-year-old Karl Woodall for the killing.

“I hope rots in hell and spends the rest of his life in prison for what he did to her. She didn’t deserve to die,” said Abrams.

Coulson’s murder took place in the 3700 block of East Pleasant Run Parkway North. Just a mile up the same road in the 4600 block, police say a 21-year-old died this week after being shot in his car.

The victim in that case is identified as Lance Washington.

Court records show at the time of his killing Washington had an active warrant for his arrest stemming from a domestic battery case in which he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend just two weeks ago.

Aside from geography, police say the two murders are not connected, but both friends and family are grieving the deaths.

“I think it’s horrible. People should start valuing life in this city,” said Abrams.

Still, prior to the two deaths this week the city had gone three weeks without a murder and the relatively peaceful month of March means there have been fewer homicides this year compared to the same time last year.

So far no arrests have been made in Washington’s shooting. Anyone with information on that case is still asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.