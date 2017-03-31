× Wanted Richmond man turns himself in after police search

RICHMOND, Ind. – Police can stop their search for a Richmond man sought in connection with a parole violation.

Thomas Vanmeter, 23, turned himself in around midnight at the Wayne County Jail. He was wanted on a felony parole violation in a burglary case.

Meth suppression troopers and State Parole agents had been actively looking for Vanmeter in the last week. They received a tip that Vanmeter had been spotted at home in the 2200 block of Flatley Road near Richmond, and went to check the tip on March 21.

They didn’t find Vanmeter at the time, but they discovered a marijuana growing operation along with suboxone and methamphetamine. They also said five children were inside the home.

They arrested Heather Parks on charges of neglect of a dependent, theft and drug possession. A few days later, police said a second person, 19-year-old Caylee Snyder, was arrested on a warrant for neglect of a dependent and visiting a common nuisance.

Vanmeter was also the target of a SWAT team search Wednesday on South West 3rd, according to Kicks 96.

Police said tips from the public proved invaluable in their search for Vanmeter.