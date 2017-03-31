Woman cited after police find 100 dead ball pythons in feces-filled Florida home

JUPITER, Fl.—A Florida woman was cited by police after wildlife officials found 100 dead ball pythons in her home, WPTV reports.

Police made the discovery during a welfare check in mid-February this year.

According to documents obtained by the WPTV, the floors were covered in dog feces and urine; the bird cages were filthy and covered in feces; and 30 to 40 plastic bins were stacked on top of each other with dead ball pythons.

There were also two dogs, two red-footed tortoises, two parakeets, and two ball pythons alive in the home.

Animal Care and Control was called to the home, and the homeowner was cited with animal abandonment, a second degree misdemeanor.

Her court date is set for April 12.