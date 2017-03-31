× Woman shot multiple times in Monticello; police track suspect to West Lafayette

MONTICELLO, Ind. – A shooting Thursday night in Monticello led police to West Lafayette in their search for the suspect.

Officers were called to the 1100 of Grace Court in Monticello around 5:45 p.m., where they found a woman who’d been shot multiple times. They provided medical assistance until an ambulance arrived to take her to a hospital.

The woman was able to give police the name of the man she said shot her, identifying him as 51-year-old Randy McGill of West Lafayette. Police said her wounds didn’t appear to be life-threatening.

Police tracked McGill to his home in the 4200 block of Trilithon Court in West Lafayette. Several agencies, including the West Lafayette Police Department, Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Department, Monticello Police Department and the Indiana State Police, set up a perimeter and made contact with McGill.

Police said McGill stopped communicating with them around 7:30 p.m. Police obtained a search warrant and entered the home around 11:40 p.m., where they found McGill in a “semi-conscious state” on the first floor.

He was removed from the home and taken to an area hospital for treatment. Once McGill recovers, police said he’ll be transported to the White County Jail on a count of attempted murder.

Police said the investigation into the shooting was ongoing and that more charges were possible.