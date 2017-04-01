American Pianists Awards coming to Indianapolis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Young, talented musicians from all over the country are getting ready to compete during the 2017 American Pianists Awards.

The awards are held every two years to discover the best aspiring young American jazz or classical pianists.

Finalist Sam Hong and Lee Clifford with the American Pianists Association stopped by our morning show to tell us more about the intense competition.

For more information on the event and to find out how you can attend the recitals and finals, click here.