Beech Grove residents learn how to administer Narcan

BEECH GROVE, Ind. – Dozens of residents spent part of their Saturday learning how to use Narcan, the drug that reverses the effects of a heroin overdose.

Community Health Network held the event at the Hornet Park Community Center.

“There are lots of people that we know in our everyday lives that could be struggling with heroin and opioid addiction,” said Cassie Richardson, from Community Health Network. “So, it`s very important for the general public to know the signs, symptoms and then how to help somebody.”

The heroin epidemic has a strong hold on central Indiana. Overdose cases are frequently reported, including more and more people using heroin in public places. From February to mid-March, Marion County’s 911 system took more than 500 overdose calls.

Mary Conway was among those in attendance at the Saturday training session.

“I`m a school nurse at a local high school and we have a kit at school,” Conway said. “I wanted to make sure that I knew everything about using it.”

Similar Narcan training classes are being offered throughout the Indianapolis area for free.