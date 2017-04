Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Athletes are gearing up for a big competition - the NPC Natural Indiana national qualifier will take place on Saturday, April 8th at Beech Grove High School. The event is the only drug free physique competition in Indiana.

This year's event will have a brand new division featuring people who've lost more than 50 pounds. We caught up with a couple of the contestants to talk about their transformations and how they're getting ready for the big day.