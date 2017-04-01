× Dry Sunday and warmer but it will be a wet upcoming week

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Good Saturday afternoon! It’s nice to see some sun out there today with temperatures rebounding into the mid-50s after a chilly start in the 30s.

Tonight we’ll have a partly cloudy sky with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s again. Winds will be light. Highs on Sunday will be in the low 60s with a light southeast wind and it will also stay dry.

Enjoy the rest of the weekend because our weather pattern will turn active once again this week. A low-pressure system will move in from the southwest and bring rain to central Indiana starting early Monday morning. Rain will continue through the day with possibly a couple of thunderstorms. Highs will be in the mid-60s.

You’ll need to keep your umbrellas handy as showers will be around Tuesday morning before moving out. Tuesday will also bring highs in the mid-60s.

Wednesday will be very warm and breezy as yet another low-pressure system moves in. This one looks to track in a more favorable position and time for strong to severe storms Wednesday evening. It’s still days out but the possibility is there.

Rain will continue into Thursday and Friday and it will be much colder! Remember when we mentioned the possibility of some snow around the first week of April? Well, models are still showing the potential for a few flakes to mix in with rain early Friday which would be the on April 7th. –Danielle Dozier