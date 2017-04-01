× I-465 backed up after two vehicle accident on east side, victim revived by police

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – I-465 has been backed up for much of Saturday afternoon following a two vehicle accident on the east side.

Just after 3:02 p.m., an accident involving two vehicles happened just north of I-70 on I-465 near mile 43.6.

Two people have reportedly been injured in the accident. One person was revived by an ISP trooper using a portable AED unit.

Two dogs from one of the vehicles reportedly got loose and were in traffic, both have been recovered by animal control.

The interstate was opened back up around 5:20 p.m. and has created another back up.

We will update this story if we receive any additional details.