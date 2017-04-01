× Indianapolis Public Library celebrates second year of “Reach Out and Read Indiana”

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Public Library is once again inviting families for a celebration of literacy and language.

“Reach Out and Read Indiana” returns to the Central Library on 40 E St Clair Street on Saturday, April 1st from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Attendees will be able to take in live music, listen to guest readers, check out arts and crafts and much more.

Reach Out and Read is a non-profit dedicated to providing books to pediatric resident clinics and encouraging families to read together. Saturday’s event will support Healthnet Pediatric and Adolescent Care, Eskenazi W 38th St Health Center and Riley Hospital for Children.

“When a parent reads aloud with a child, they are building connections in the child’s brain that are critical to their overall health and development,” said Reach Out and Read Indiana Medical Director and American Academy of Pediatrics Indiana Chapter Early Brain Development Chair Dr. Kathleen Swec. “We are thrilled to partner with The Indianapolis Public Library and other community partners for the second year in a row to encourage Hoosier parents and caregivers to play an active role in promoting their child’s development by reading aloud with them every day. Books really do build better brains!”