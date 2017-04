Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- A Cheese War is coming to Indianapolis!

The Indy Gourmet Club and The Gallery Pastry Shop are hosting the "Cheese Wars" event on Sunday, April 2nd. Attendees will be able to sample cheesy concoctions from some of Indy's most talented chefs. You'll also be able to enjoy live music and beverages and pastries provided by The Gallery.

Tickets to the event are limited, to purchase yours and find out more information about the event, click here.