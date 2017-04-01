× Man escapes house fire on near north side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind — Police were called to the 3000 block of Coliseum Avenue early Saturday morning around 2:30 a.m. on reports of a house fire.

Police say a 63-year-old man was asleep inside his home when he woke up to a fire burning near the front door.

The man suffered minor injuries, but was not taken to the hospital.

A responding firefighter also suffered slight injuries, and was taken to Methodist to be checked out.

Authorities say the fire did spread to the second floor, causing around $35,000 in damages. The residence has been owned by the same family since 1971.

The fire is under investigation at this time.