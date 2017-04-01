× Pacers legend George McGinnis elected to Basketball Hall of Fame

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Pacers legend George McGinnis has been elected to the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame.

The Indianapolis native starred at Washington High School where he was named Mr. Basketball in 1969.

McGinnis led the Continentals to a state title and a perfect season that year. He played just one year at Indiana University, then helped the Pacers claim ABA championships in 1972 and ’73, when he earned the league’s playoff MVP award both seasons.

McGinnis spent four seasons with the Pacers from 1971-1975. He averaged 29.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 6.3 assists, and 2.6 steals per game.

He will be joined by current and longtime Notre Dame women’s head coach Muffet McGraw and former NCAA leader Tom Jernstedt.