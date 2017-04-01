× State of Indiana sides with Muncie Teachers Association in dispute with school district

MUNCIE, Ind. – The fact finder hired by the Indiana Educational Employment Relations Board has sided with Muncie teachers in regards to pay cuts Muncie Community Schools have been attempting to make over the past few years.

“MCS’s plan to both reduce salaries and increase insurance costs to teachers appear to present a potentially catastrophic situation for teachers,” stated the fact finder.

MCS has been advocating for cuts of teacher’s salaries up to 23 percent. They also want teachers to pay more for their insurance. Teachers were concerned if MCS won, that they would be forced to leave the community for higher pay.

In a statement to stakeholders, MCS explained they have asked the city of Muncie for additional funding:

“MCS has asked both the City of Muncie and the Muncie Redevelopment Commission for help through its TIF funding, but at this point in time, no funds have been forthcoming.”

It went on to state:

“The Fact Finder’s decision, which we hope will be overturned on appeal, leaves MCS in potentially the most perilous fiscal situation in the state.”

MCS has 30 days to appeal the fact finding report to the IEERB board.