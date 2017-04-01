× Warming up through the weekend with some sunshine

Happy Saturday everyone! We have a quiet weekend on the way with some sunshine peeking through the clouds.

This morning is starting off chilly with temperatures near 40º and wind chills near freezing. This afternoon will be seasonal with highs in the mid 50s and clearing skies around 3pm.

Our unsettled weather pattern returns next week with several systems bringing rain and storm chances. Temperatures remain warm through most of the week with colder air arriving Friday, we could even see a rain/snow mix to end the week.