IN Focus: Messer, Carson discuss Russia probe, health care

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - Between the health care debate and the controversy over Russian hacking, it's been a busy start to 2017 in Congress.

But where do things go from here?

In the video above, Rep. Luke Messer (R-IN) discusses the efforts to renew discussions on health care after the American Health Care Act stalled ahead of a scheduled vote that never took place.

"Hoosiers don't like Obamacare, and they've worked hard for six years to stop it. That's what made last week's failure to vote so disheartening," said Messer in a speech on the House floor Monday. "It's inside baseball, politics as usual, and it's not OK. It's not OK to the millions of families facing soaring premiums and worse health care under Obamacare, and it shouldn't be OK to any of us. We cannot walk away now, without even a vote, with so much at stake."

Messer was also asked about the possibility he may run for Senate against Joe Donnelly in 2018, a campaign he's clearly pursuing, though Messer said he was not yet ready to "make any announcements."

Messer also came to the defense of House Intelligence chairman Devin Nunes (R-CA), who has caused controversy in recent days since visiting the White House to share information with the President that may reportedly have come from White House officials in the first place. Because of what's transpired, many Democrats and some Republicans have called for Nunes to recuse himself from the Russian hacking investigation.

"He's a great American who loves his country and is trying to do the right thing," said Messer. "He's found himself in a very difficult, highly politicized situation and I'm sure he'll wade his way through it."

In the video below, Rep. Andre Carson (D-IN) makes his case for Nunes to recuse himself from the Russia investigation.

"(Nunes) made a bad judgment call going to the White House," said Carson, one of nine Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee. "I think that (Nunes) has shown himself to lack the objectivity needed to chair the committee."