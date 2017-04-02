× Kokomo mom wins $250,000 after deciding to buy same ticket as customer in front of her

KOKOMO, Ind. – A Kokomo mother says she almost fell out of her chair when she scratched off her lottery ticket and realized she had won $250,000.

Lisa Gilsinger purchased the $5 Indiana Black Scratch-off at Fast Lane Food, 174 E. North St. last week.

She waited to meet with a financial adviser and her bank before claiming the big prize at the Hoosier Lottery headquarters with her husband and best friend.

“I just wanted to make sure I’m doing the right thing,” she said.

The mother of two and grandmother of seven says she wants to use the money to renovate the outside of her home and save the rest.

Gilsinger says she had never purchased an Indiana Black Scratch-off before. She saw the customer in front of her purchase the game and decided to do the same.