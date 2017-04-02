× Nearly 100 future Seeing Eye dogs invade New Jersey airport for training

NEWARK, New Jersey – The planes weren’t the only thing with tails at the Newark Liberty International Airport this weekend.

Nearly 100 puppies hit the ground running inside Terminal C Saturday.

The four-legged friends all had one thing in common: They’re being trained as Seeing Eye dogs.

A key part of the program is to put the dogs in bustling places so they learn not to get distracted.

Another group of puppies-in-training will have their run in the airport next Saturday as well.