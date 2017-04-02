× Vote for Indianapolis to receive $20,000 to improve local park

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis residents can nominate the city to win $20,000 to improve a local park.

The grant funding would come from the “Meet Me at the Park” campaign, which revitalizes parks across the U.S.

You can vote for Indianapolis here from April 1 to April 30. Participants can vote daily.

If the Circle City has more nominations than any other participating city at the end of the month, it will receive the funding.

As an added bonus, everyone who nominates a city will be entered into a drawing for a tablet outfitted for the outdoors.

“Our city’s parks are key to building and maintaining healthy and vibrant neighborhoods,” said Linda Broadfoot, Director of Indy Parks. “From our creative events, classes and activities, Indy Parks is committed to helping children, families, and individuals play and discover parks inside and out.”