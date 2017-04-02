× Two teens shot near east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — IMPD responded to reports of a person shot early Sunday morning.

Around 1:30 a.m., officers arrived near the 300 block of Jefferson Avenue to a duplex with a window shot out.

Two juvenile, male victims, 16 and 17 years of age, had gunshot wounds and were taken to Eskanazi hospital.

Their condition is unknown.

Police apprehended two persons of interest, and one of them jumped out of a police car and ran.

K-9 units and other officers are searching a four block area between Beville Avenue, New York Street and Hamilton Avenue, which is south of the shooting scene.

The investigation is ongoing.