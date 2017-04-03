Alabama man warns others not to sleep with charging phone after suffering third-degree burns

HUNTSVILLE, Ind. – An Alabama man was nearly electrocuted after falling asleep with his iPhone and charging cord in bed, WAAY-TV reports.

Last week Wiley Day, 32, fell asleep with his now dog tag around his neck. His iPhone was connected to its charger and an extension cord near his head. While he was sleeping, the chain to his dog tag slipped between the charger and the extension cord.

The contact sent a surge of electricity through his body.

“And my necklace became the conductor. And it somehow, some way, jolted me over here to the floor,” Day told WAAY-TV.

Thankfully, Day was able to break the chain from his neck, and he’s lucky to be alive.

Wiley was hit with about 110 volts, and 100 volts can kill a person, according to Dr. Benjamin Fail, a family practice physician. “He is lucky to be alive,” Fail said.

Now Day is warning others about the dangers of charging your phone in bed.

“Charge your phone away from you. Charge it the next day. It’s not worth your life,” Day said.